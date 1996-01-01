Which of the following best describes the status of viruses as living organisms?
A
Viruses are considered living because they contain genetic material and can evolve.
B
Viruses are classified as living because they possess cellular structures.
C
Viruses are not considered living because they cannot carry out metabolism or reproduce independently.
D
Viruses are living organisms because they can grow and respond to stimuli.
1
Step 1: Understand the criteria that define living organisms, which typically include the ability to carry out metabolism, reproduce independently, grow, respond to stimuli, and possess cellular structure.
Step 2: Analyze the characteristics of viruses, noting that they contain genetic material and can evolve, but lack cellular structures and cannot perform metabolic processes on their own.
Step 3: Recognize that viruses require a host cell to reproduce, meaning they cannot reproduce independently, which is a key factor in defining life.
Step 4: Compare the given options against these criteria, focusing on whether viruses meet the essential functions of living organisms.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is that viruses are not considered living because they cannot carry out metabolism or reproduce independently, despite having genetic material and the ability to evolve.
