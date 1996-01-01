Which of the following correctly describes the type of cells shown in the image: prokaryotic or eukaryotic?
A
Prokaryotic cells
B
Neither prokaryotic nor eukaryotic cells
C
Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells
D
Eukaryotic cells
Step 1: Understand the key differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells. Prokaryotic cells lack a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have a defined nucleus and various membrane-bound organelles.
Step 2: Identify visible features in the image such as the presence of a nucleus, mitochondria, or other organelles. The presence of these structures indicates eukaryotic cells.
Step 3: Check for cell size and complexity. Eukaryotic cells are generally larger and more complex compared to prokaryotic cells.
Step 4: Confirm that the cells do not show characteristics unique to prokaryotes, such as a nucleoid region or absence of membrane-bound organelles.
Step 5: Based on these observations, conclude that the cells shown are eukaryotic because they possess a nucleus and organelles, which are not found in prokaryotic cells.
