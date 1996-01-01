In which way are bacteria and eukaryotes the same?
A
Both contain membrane-bound organelles such as mitochondria.
B
Both reproduce exclusively by mitosis.
C
Both use ribosomes to synthesize proteins.
D
Both have their DNA enclosed within a nuclear membrane.
Step 1: Understand the key structural and functional differences between bacteria and eukaryotes. Bacteria are prokaryotes, meaning they lack membrane-bound organelles and a true nucleus, while eukaryotes have these features.
Step 2: Analyze the options given: membrane-bound organelles like mitochondria are present only in eukaryotes, so this cannot be a similarity.
Step 3: Consider reproduction methods: bacteria reproduce mainly by binary fission, not mitosis, which is a process specific to eukaryotic cells.
Step 4: Examine the DNA organization: eukaryotes have DNA enclosed within a nuclear membrane, whereas bacterial DNA is not enclosed in a nucleus.
Step 5: Recognize that both bacteria and eukaryotes use ribosomes to synthesize proteins, although their ribosomes differ in size and structure, this fundamental process is shared.
