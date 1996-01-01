Which of the following is NOT a way diseases are spread?
A
Inhalation of airborne pathogens
B
Direct contact with an infected person
C
Consumption of contaminated food or water
D
Receiving a vaccination
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the modes of disease transmission. Diseases can spread through various routes such as inhalation of airborne pathogens, direct contact with infected individuals, and consumption of contaminated food or water.
Step 2: Analyze each option given in the problem. Inhalation of airborne pathogens involves breathing in infectious agents suspended in the air, which is a common transmission route for respiratory diseases.
Step 3: Direct contact with an infected person means touching or being physically close to someone who carries the disease, allowing pathogens to transfer through skin or bodily fluids.
Step 4: Consumption of contaminated food or water refers to ingesting substances that contain harmful microorganisms, leading to gastrointestinal infections.
Step 5: Receiving a vaccination is a preventive measure designed to protect against diseases by stimulating the immune system, and it does not spread disease. Therefore, it is NOT a way diseases are spread.
