The length of a viral multiplication cycle is usually measured in which of the following units?
A
Minutes
B
Days
C
Years
D
Weeks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the viral multiplication cycle refers to the time it takes for a virus to infect a host cell, replicate its genetic material, assemble new viral particles, and release them to infect new cells.
Recall that viruses typically have rapid replication cycles compared to larger organisms, often completing their life cycle within a short time frame.
Consider the common units of time used in microbiology to measure processes at the cellular or molecular level, such as seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, or years.
Recognize that because viral replication is a fast process, the length of the viral multiplication cycle is usually measured in minutes rather than longer units like days or weeks.
Therefore, the appropriate unit to measure the length of a viral multiplication cycle is minutes.
