The use of an airborne infection isolation room (AIIR) falls under which level of the hierarchy of controls for infection prevention?
A
Elimination
B
Engineering controls
C
Administrative controls
D
Personal protective equipment (PPE)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the hierarchy of controls used in infection prevention, which typically includes (from most to least effective): Elimination, Substitution, Engineering controls, Administrative controls, and Personal protective equipment (PPE).
Recognize that Elimination involves completely removing the hazard, which is often not feasible for airborne pathogens in healthcare settings.
Identify that Engineering controls are physical changes to the environment that reduce exposure to hazards, such as ventilation systems, negative pressure rooms, and airborne infection isolation rooms (AIIR).
Note that Administrative controls involve policies and procedures to reduce risk, like scheduling and training, while PPE involves equipment worn by individuals to protect themselves.
Conclude that since an AIIR is a specially designed room with controlled ventilation to prevent the spread of airborne infections, it falls under Engineering controls in the hierarchy.
