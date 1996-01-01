In the process of sterilization using an autoclave, when should the timing for items to be sterilized begin?
A
As soon as the autoclave is turned on
B
When the items are placed inside the autoclave
C
After the autoclave cycle has completed
D
When the desired temperature and pressure have been reached inside the autoclave
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of sterilization in an autoclave, which is to eliminate all forms of microbial life by using high temperature and pressure.
Recognize that the sterilization timing should not start immediately when the autoclave is turned on or when items are placed inside, because the necessary sterilization conditions (temperature and pressure) have not yet been achieved.
Identify that the critical point to start timing is when the autoclave reaches the desired sterilization parameters, typically a specific temperature (e.g., 121°C) and pressure (e.g., 15 psi above atmospheric pressure).
This ensures that the items inside are exposed to the correct conditions for the required duration to effectively kill microorganisms.
Therefore, the timing for sterilization begins only after the autoclave has reached the required temperature and pressure, maintaining these conditions for the set sterilization time.
