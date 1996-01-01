The goal of antimicrobial chemotherapy is to destroy the infective agent without harming the host.
A
host
B
antibiotic
C
immune system
D
environment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the goal of antimicrobial chemotherapy, which is to target and eliminate the infective agent causing the disease.
Step 2: Recognize that the infective agent is typically a microorganism such as bacteria, fungi, or parasites.
Step 3: Consider the options given: 'host', 'antibiotic', 'immune system', and 'environment'.
Step 4: Analyze each option in the context of the goal: the 'host' is the organism being treated and should not be harmed; 'antibiotic' is the agent used to kill or inhibit the infective agent; 'immune system' is the host's natural defense; 'environment' is external and not the target.
Step 5: Conclude that the goal is to destroy the infective agent without harming the 'host', which is the organism infected.
