Which of the following best distinguishes lobar pneumonia from bronchopneumonia?
A
Lobar pneumonia is a chronic condition, while bronchopneumonia is always acute.
B
Bronchopneumonia is limited to the alveoli, while lobar pneumonia affects only the bronchi.
C
Lobar pneumonia is always caused by viruses, whereas bronchopneumonia is always caused by bacteria.
D
Lobar pneumonia typically affects an entire lobe of the lung, while bronchopneumonia presents with patchy consolidation in multiple lobes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of lobar pneumonia and bronchopneumonia. Lobar pneumonia involves consolidation of an entire lobe of the lung, whereas bronchopneumonia is characterized by patchy inflammation centered around the bronchi and bronchioles.
Step 2: Recognize the pathological distribution. Lobar pneumonia affects a large, continuous area (an entire lobe), while bronchopneumonia shows multiple, scattered foci of infection in different lobes.
Step 3: Consider the typical causative agents and clinical course. Lobar pneumonia is often caused by bacteria like Streptococcus pneumoniae and tends to have a more uniform involvement, whereas bronchopneumonia can be caused by various bacteria and presents with patchy lesions.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by comparing their claims to known microbiological and pathological facts, such as the chronicity of the disease, the site of infection (alveoli vs. bronchi), and causative agents (viruses vs. bacteria).
Step 5: Conclude that the best distinguishing feature is the pattern of lung involvement: lobar pneumonia affects an entire lobe, while bronchopneumonia presents with patchy consolidation in multiple lobes.
