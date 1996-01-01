Which type of organisms can be destroyed by cationic detergents?
A
Prions
B
Endospores
C
Non-enveloped viruses
D
Gram-positive bacteria
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of cationic detergents: These are positively charged surfactants that disrupt microbial cell membranes by interacting with negatively charged components.
Recall the structural differences between Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria: Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer and lack an outer membrane, making them more susceptible to membrane-disrupting agents.
Consider why prions, endospores, and non-enveloped viruses are resistant: Prions are misfolded proteins without membranes, endospores have tough protective layers, and non-enveloped viruses lack lipid envelopes, so cationic detergents cannot easily disrupt them.
Link the mechanism of action of cationic detergents to the susceptibility of Gram-positive bacteria: The detergent's positive charge interacts with the negatively charged cell wall components, leading to membrane disruption and cell death.
Conclude that cationic detergents are effective primarily against organisms with exposed, negatively charged membranes, such as Gram-positive bacteria.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason