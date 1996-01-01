Which microorganism is known for surviving in the phagolysosome to avoid host cell detection?
A
Mycobacterium tuberculosis
B
Bacillus subtilis
C
Escherichia coli
D
Streptococcus pneumoniae
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the environment of the phagolysosome: It is a cellular compartment formed by the fusion of a phagosome and a lysosome, containing enzymes and reactive molecules designed to kill and digest microorganisms.
Recognize that most bacteria are destroyed in the phagolysosome due to its harsh conditions, including acidic pH and hydrolytic enzymes.
Identify that certain pathogens have evolved mechanisms to survive or even replicate within the phagolysosome, thereby evading the host immune response.
Recall that Mycobacterium tuberculosis is a classic example of a microorganism that can survive inside the phagolysosome by inhibiting its maturation and resisting its antimicrobial environment.
Compare the other options: Bacillus subtilis, Escherichia coli, and Streptococcus pneumoniae generally do not survive within the phagolysosome, making Mycobacterium tuberculosis the correct choice.
