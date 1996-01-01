In anaerobic respiration, where do methanogens obtain the hydrogen atoms used to reduce CO_2 to CH_4?
A
From molecular hydrogen (H_2) produced by other anaerobic microbes
B
From water (H_2O) through photolysis
C
From atmospheric hydrogen gas
D
From organic acids such as acetate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that methanogens are a group of archaea that produce methane (CH_4) by reducing carbon dioxide (CO_2) in anaerobic conditions.
Recognize that the reduction of CO_2 to CH_4 requires a source of hydrogen atoms (H) to act as electron donors in the biochemical reaction.
Identify the common sources of hydrogen in anaerobic environments, including molecular hydrogen (H_2) produced by other anaerobic microbes, water (H_2O), atmospheric hydrogen gas, and organic acids such as acetate.
Recall that methanogens typically rely on molecular hydrogen (H_2) generated by other anaerobic microbes during fermentation processes, as this H_2 serves as the direct electron donor for reducing CO_2 to methane.
Conclude that the hydrogen atoms used by methanogens come from molecular hydrogen (H_2) produced by other anaerobic microbes, rather than from water, atmospheric hydrogen, or organic acids.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason