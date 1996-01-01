One primary advantage of light microscopy over electron microscopy is that:
A
it can visualize structures smaller than 0.1 nm
B
it provides higher resolution images
C
it requires a vacuum environment for operation
D
living specimens can be observed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fundamental differences between light microscopy and electron microscopy. Light microscopy uses visible light to illuminate specimens, while electron microscopy uses beams of electrons.
Step 2: Recall that electron microscopy generally provides much higher resolution than light microscopy, allowing visualization of structures smaller than 0.1 nm, which light microscopy cannot achieve.
Step 3: Recognize that electron microscopes require a vacuum environment to operate because electrons can be scattered by air molecules, whereas light microscopes do not require such conditions.
Step 4: Consider the impact of specimen preparation: electron microscopy often requires extensive preparation, including fixation and dehydration, which typically kills the specimen, while light microscopy can be used to observe living specimens in real time.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary advantage of light microscopy over electron microscopy is its ability to observe living specimens, which is not possible with electron microscopy due to its operational requirements.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microscopes with a bite sized video explanation from Jason