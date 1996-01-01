The visualization of viruses requires the use of a(n) microscope. Which type of microscope is most appropriate for this purpose?
A
Phase-contrast
B
Compound light
C
Dissecting
D
Electron
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that viruses are extremely small, typically ranging from about 20 to 300 nanometers in size, which is much smaller than most bacteria and cells.
Recall that the resolving power of a microscope determines the smallest object it can visualize clearly. Compound light microscopes have a resolution limit of about 200 nanometers, which is often insufficient to see viruses in detail.
Recognize that phase-contrast microscopes enhance contrast in transparent specimens but do not improve resolution enough to visualize viruses.
Know that dissecting microscopes are designed for low magnification and three-dimensional viewing of larger specimens, so they are not suitable for viewing viruses.
Conclude that electron microscopes use electron beams with much shorter wavelengths than visible light, providing the high resolution necessary to visualize viruses clearly.
