Which type of bacteria typically exhibit the greatest fitness in rapidly changing environments?
A
Photosynthetic cyanobacteria
B
Obligate anaerobic bacteria
C
Bacteria with high genetic variability
D
Bacteria with slow reproduction rates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of bacterial fitness, which refers to the ability of bacteria to survive, reproduce, and adapt to their environment.
Recognize that rapidly changing environments require bacteria to adapt quickly to new conditions, such as changes in temperature, nutrient availability, or presence of antibiotics.
Consider how genetic variability contributes to adaptability: bacteria with high genetic variability have a greater pool of genetic traits, increasing the chances that some individuals can survive new challenges.
Compare the options: photosynthetic cyanobacteria and obligate anaerobic bacteria have specific metabolic requirements that may limit their adaptability; bacteria with slow reproduction rates adapt more slowly due to fewer generations over time.
Conclude that bacteria with high genetic variability typically exhibit the greatest fitness in rapidly changing environments because their diverse genetic makeup allows faster adaptation and survival.
