The comma-shaped bacteria pictured here are __________.
A
Vibrio
B
Coccus
C
Spirochete
D
Bacillus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the shapes of bacteria. Bacteria are commonly classified by their shapes: Coccus (spherical), Bacillus (rod-shaped), Spirillum or Spirochete (spiral-shaped), and Vibrio (comma-shaped).
Step 2: Identify the shape described in the problem. The problem states the bacteria are 'comma-shaped,' which is a key descriptor.
Step 3: Recall that Vibrio bacteria are characterized by their curved, comma-like shape, distinguishing them from other shapes like spherical (Coccus), rod-shaped (Bacillus), or spiral (Spirochete).
Step 4: Match the description 'comma-shaped' to the correct bacterial shape category, which is Vibrio.
Step 5: Conclude that the comma-shaped bacteria in the image are Vibrio, based on the shape classification.
Watch next
Master Members of the Bacterial World with a bite sized video explanation from Jason