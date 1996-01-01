Which of the following is NOT a phenotypic method of microbial identification?
A
Colony morphology observation
B
Biochemical testing
C
16S rRNA gene sequencing
D
Gram staining
Step 1: Understand the difference between phenotypic and genotypic methods of microbial identification. Phenotypic methods rely on observable characteristics of the microorganism, such as morphology, staining properties, and biochemical activities.
Step 2: Review each option to classify it as phenotypic or genotypic. Colony morphology observation involves looking at the physical appearance of microbial colonies, which is a phenotypic method.
Step 3: Biochemical testing assesses the metabolic and enzymatic activities of microbes, which are also phenotypic traits.
Step 4: Gram staining is a differential staining technique that categorizes bacteria based on cell wall properties, another phenotypic method.
Step 5: 16S rRNA gene sequencing analyzes the genetic sequence of the ribosomal RNA gene, which is a genotypic method, not phenotypic. Therefore, it is the correct answer as the method that is NOT phenotypic.
