Poor oral care has been linked to infections that can result from which of the following?
A
Enhanced oxygen transport by red blood cells
B
Increased production of insulin by pancreatic cells
C
Overgrowth of Streptococcus mutans leading to dental caries
D
Decreased susceptibility to viral infections
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of oral microbiota in health and disease. The mouth hosts a complex community of microorganisms, including bacteria like Streptococcus mutans, which can influence oral health.
Step 2: Recognize that poor oral care can disrupt the balance of these microorganisms, allowing harmful bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans to overgrow.
Step 3: Know that Streptococcus mutans is a primary contributor to dental caries (tooth decay) because it metabolizes sugars to produce acids that demineralize tooth enamel.
Step 4: Evaluate the options given: enhanced oxygen transport by red blood cells and increased insulin production are unrelated to oral infections, and decreased susceptibility to viral infections is not a consequence of poor oral care.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct link is the overgrowth of Streptococcus mutans leading to dental caries, which is a direct result of poor oral hygiene.
