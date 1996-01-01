A microorganism that thrives under high hydrostatic pressure is known as a(n):
A
piezophile
B
thermophile
C
acidophile
D
halophile
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the meaning of the term 'piezophile': It refers to microorganisms that thrive under high hydrostatic pressure conditions, such as those found in deep-sea environments.
Review the other options to clarify their meanings: 'thermophile' refers to organisms that thrive at high temperatures, 'acidophile' to those that thrive in acidic environments, and 'halophile' to those that thrive in high salt concentrations.
Compare the definitions to the condition described in the problem (high hydrostatic pressure) to identify the correct term.
Recognize that 'piezophile' is the term specifically used for microorganisms adapted to high-pressure environments.
Conclude that the microorganism thriving under high hydrostatic pressure is called a piezophile.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Bacteria with a bite sized video explanation from Jason