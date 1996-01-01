A nurse practitioner suspects that a child has scarlet fever based on which assessment finding?
A
A bull's-eye rash at the site of a tick bite
B
A vesicular rash on the palms and soles
C
A sandpaper-like rash and a 'strawberry' tongue
D
A generalized petechial rash with joint pain
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the clinical features of scarlet fever, which is caused by group A Streptococcus bacteria producing erythrogenic toxin.
Recall that scarlet fever typically presents with a characteristic 'sandpaper-like' rash, which feels rough to the touch, and a 'strawberry' tongue, which is red and bumpy.
Compare the given options to known symptoms of scarlet fever: a bull's-eye rash is associated with Lyme disease, a vesicular rash on palms and soles is typical of other conditions like hand-foot-and-mouth disease, and a petechial rash with joint pain suggests other infections or conditions.
Identify that the option describing a sandpaper-like rash and a strawberry tongue matches the classic presentation of scarlet fever.
Conclude that the nurse practitioner's suspicion is based on recognizing these hallmark signs, which are key diagnostic clues for scarlet fever.
