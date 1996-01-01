Which characteristic is shared by both leptospirosis and tuberculosis?
A
Both are caused by bacteria.
B
Both are transmitted primarily by insect vectors.
C
Both are viral diseases.
D
Both exclusively infect the gastrointestinal tract.
1
Step 1: Identify the causative agents of leptospirosis and tuberculosis. Leptospirosis is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira, while tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, which is also a bacterium.
Step 2: Understand the modes of transmission for both diseases. Leptospirosis is typically transmitted through contact with water contaminated by animal urine, not primarily by insect vectors. Tuberculosis is transmitted mainly through airborne droplets from infected individuals.
Step 3: Recognize the type of pathogens involved. Both leptospirosis and tuberculosis are caused by bacteria, not viruses, so they are bacterial diseases rather than viral diseases.
Step 4: Consider the primary sites of infection. Leptospirosis can affect multiple organs including the kidneys and liver, while tuberculosis primarily affects the lungs, not exclusively the gastrointestinal tract.
Step 5: Conclude that the shared characteristic between leptospirosis and tuberculosis is that both are caused by bacteria.
