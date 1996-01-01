the ability of a microorganism to survive outside a host
B
the degree of damage caused by a microorganism
C
the ability of a microorganism to cause disease in a host
D
the process by which microorganisms reproduce
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'pathogenicity' in microbiology. It refers to the capacity of a microorganism to cause disease in a host organism.
Step 2: Differentiate 'pathogenicity' from related concepts such as 'virulence' (which is the degree of damage caused) and 'survival' (which relates to the microorganism's ability to live outside a host).
Step 3: Recognize that 'pathogenicity' specifically focuses on the ability to cause disease, not just survival or reproduction.
Step 4: Review the given options and identify that the correct definition aligns with 'the ability of a microorganism to cause disease in a host.'
Step 5: Confirm that other options like survival outside a host, degree of damage, or reproduction describe different microbiological concepts and are not definitions of pathogenicity.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason