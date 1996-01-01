Which of the following structures is found on the surface of an enveloped influenza virus and is responsible for binding to host cell receptors?
A
Flagellin
B
Reverse transcriptase
C
Capsid protein
D
Hemagglutinin (HA)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the influenza virus is an enveloped virus, meaning it has a lipid membrane derived from the host cell surrounding its capsid.
Recognize that surface proteins on the envelope are crucial for the virus to attach and enter host cells.
Identify the main surface glycoproteins of the influenza virus: Hemagglutinin (HA) and Neuraminidase (NA).
Recall that Hemagglutinin (HA) is responsible for binding to sialic acid receptors on the host cell surface, facilitating viral entry.
Note that other options like Flagellin (a bacterial protein), Reverse transcriptase (an enzyme in retroviruses), and Capsid protein (inside the envelope) do not function in receptor binding on the influenza virus surface.
