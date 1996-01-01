A food worker has safely cooled a large pot of soup to 70°C within two hours. According to safe food handling practices, to what temperature must the soup be cooled within the next four hours to minimize microbial growth?
A
4°C
B
60°C
C
50°C
D
20°C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the safe food handling guidelines for cooling hot foods to minimize microbial growth. Typically, food should be cooled from 60°C to 21°C within 2 hours, and then from 21°C to 5°C within the next 4 hours.
Identify the initial temperature after the first cooling period, which is given as 70°C cooled within 2 hours. This is slightly above the recommended 60°C, but the principle remains the same.
Recognize that after the initial cooling phase, the food must be cooled further to a temperature that inhibits microbial growth effectively, usually near refrigeration temperatures.
Recall that the safe final temperature to cool hot food within the next 4 hours is generally around 4°C to 5°C, as this temperature range slows down or stops the growth of most pathogens.
Conclude that the soup must be cooled to approximately 4°C within the next four hours to comply with safe food handling practices and minimize microbial growth.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason