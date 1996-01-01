Which of the following containers is most appropriate for holding instruments that are ready to be disinfected in a microbiology laboratory?
A
A glass beaker filled with distilled water
B
A covered stainless steel tray labeled 'To Be Disinfected'
C
A sealed autoclave bag labeled 'Sterile'
D
An open waste bin lined with a plastic bag
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the container: it should safely hold instruments that are ready to be disinfected, preventing contamination and clearly indicating their status.
Evaluate the options based on containment and labeling: a covered container helps prevent environmental contamination and cross-contamination between sterile and non-sterile items.
Consider the material of the container: stainless steel is durable, easy to clean, and commonly used in microbiology labs for holding instruments.
Check the labeling: the container should be clearly labeled 'To Be Disinfected' to avoid confusion and ensure proper handling.
Exclude containers that are inappropriate: a glass beaker with distilled water is not suitable for holding instruments before disinfection, a sealed autoclave bag labeled 'Sterile' implies the contents are already sterile, and an open waste bin is for disposal, not for holding instruments to be disinfected.
