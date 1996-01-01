Which of the following is considered a component of innate immunity?
A
B lymphocytes
B
Memory T cells
C
Antibodies
D
Neutrophils
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between innate and adaptive immunity. Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense and responds quickly and non-specifically to pathogens, while adaptive immunity is specific and involves memory cells.
Identify the components listed in the problem: B lymphocytes, Memory T cells, Antibodies, and Neutrophils.
Recall that B lymphocytes, Memory T cells, and Antibodies are part of adaptive immunity because they provide specific responses and immunological memory.
Recognize that Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell involved in the innate immune response; they act quickly to engulf and destroy pathogens without prior exposure.
Conclude that Neutrophils are a component of innate immunity, distinguishing them from the other options which belong to adaptive immunity.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Innate Immunity with a bite sized video explanation from Jason