They can grow equally well with or without oxygen.
They use oxygen as their final electron acceptor.
Step 1: Understand the definition of obligate anaerobes. These are microorganisms that cannot survive in the presence of oxygen because oxygen is toxic to them.
Step 2: Recall that obligate anaerobes do not use oxygen for their metabolic processes; instead, they rely on other molecules as their final electron acceptors during cellular respiration or fermentation.
Step 3: Compare the given statements with the characteristics of obligate anaerobes: they do not require oxygen, cannot survive with oxygen, do not grow equally well with or without oxygen, and do not use oxygen as the final electron acceptor.
Step 4: Identify the statement that matches the known biology of obligate anaerobes: 'They cannot survive in the presence of oxygen.'
Step 5: Conclude that this statement is true because obligate anaerobes are harmed or killed by oxygen, which distinguishes them from facultative anaerobes or aerobes.
