Which of the following environments are thermophiles most likely to inhabit?
A
Freshwater lakes at room temperature
B
Hot springs
C
Arctic ice sheets
D
Deep-sea hydrothermal vents
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of thermophiles: Thermophiles are microorganisms that thrive at relatively high temperatures, typically between 45°C and 80°C or higher.
Identify the temperature conditions of each environment: Freshwater lakes at room temperature are generally around 20-25°C, Arctic ice sheets are near or below 0°C, hot springs can reach temperatures well above 45°C, and deep-sea hydrothermal vents can exceed 100°C due to geothermal activity.
Compare the temperature preferences of thermophiles with the environmental temperatures: Since thermophiles prefer high temperatures, environments like hot springs and deep-sea hydrothermal vents provide suitable conditions for their growth.
Exclude environments with temperatures too low for thermophiles: Freshwater lakes at room temperature and Arctic ice sheets are too cold to support thermophiles, so these are unlikely habitats.
Conclude that thermophiles are most likely to inhabit hot springs and deep-sea hydrothermal vents because these environments provide the high-temperature conditions necessary for their survival and growth.
