Which sequence of events best describes how an infection occurs within healthcare settings?
A
Mode of transmission → Infection → Reservoir → Susceptible host
B
Reservoir → Mode of transmission → Susceptible host → Infection
C
Infection → Reservoir → Susceptible host → Mode of transmission
D
Susceptible host → Reservoir → Infection → Mode of transmission
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms involved in the infection process within healthcare settings: 'Reservoir' is the source where the infectious agent normally lives and multiplies; 'Mode of transmission' is how the infectious agent is transferred from the reservoir to a new host; 'Susceptible host' is an individual who can become infected; and 'Infection' is the establishment and multiplication of the infectious agent in the host.
Step 2: Recognize the logical sequence of events for an infection to occur: first, the infectious agent must be present in a reservoir; then it must be transmitted via a mode of transmission; next, it must reach a susceptible host; and finally, infection occurs when the agent successfully invades and multiplies in the host.
Step 3: Analyze each option by matching it against the logical sequence: Reservoir → Mode of transmission → Susceptible host → Infection.
Step 4: Eliminate options that start with 'Infection' or 'Susceptible host' before the reservoir or mode of transmission, as infection cannot occur without the presence of the infectious agent in a reservoir and its transmission.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct sequence is the one that begins with the reservoir, followed by mode of transmission, then the susceptible host, and finally infection.
