Which of the following is a controllable risk factor for infectious diseases?
A
Genetic predisposition
B
Sex
C
Age
D
Hand hygiene practices
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between controllable and uncontrollable risk factors. Controllable risk factors are those that an individual can change or influence, while uncontrollable risk factors are inherent characteristics such as genetics, sex, or age.
Review each option given: Genetic predisposition, Sex, Age, and Hand hygiene practices. Consider whether each factor can be modified by personal behavior or intervention.
Recognize that genetic predisposition, sex, and age are biological factors that cannot be changed by an individual, making them uncontrollable risk factors.
Identify that hand hygiene practices involve behaviors such as washing hands regularly and properly, which can be controlled and improved to reduce the risk of infectious diseases.
Conclude that among the options, hand hygiene practices are the controllable risk factor because they can be actively managed to prevent infection.
