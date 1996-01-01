Which of the following professionals most commonly use microbiology in their work?
A
Civil engineers
B
Librarians
C
Graphic designers
D
Medical laboratory technicians
Step 1: Understand the field of microbiology, which is the study of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, and their roles in health, disease, and the environment.
Step 2: Identify the professions listed and consider their typical work activities: Civil engineers focus on infrastructure, librarians manage information resources, graphic designers create visual content, and medical laboratory technicians analyze biological samples.
Step 3: Recognize that medical laboratory technicians routinely work with microorganisms to diagnose diseases, perform cultures, and analyze samples, making microbiology central to their job.
Step 4: Compare this with the other professions, which do not commonly involve microbiology in their daily tasks or responsibilities.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options, medical laboratory technicians most commonly use microbiology in their work.
