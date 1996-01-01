A cold transmitted by a facial tissue is an example of which type of disease transmission?
A
Vector-borne transmission
B
Airborne transmission
C
Direct contact transmission
D
Indirect contact transmission
1
Step 1: Understand the different types of disease transmission. Vector-borne transmission involves a living organism (like a mosquito) transmitting the pathogen. Airborne transmission involves pathogens spread through the air over distances. Direct contact transmission involves physical contact between an infected and a susceptible person.
Step 2: Identify the role of the facial tissue in the problem. The tissue acts as an object that carries the pathogen from one person to another without direct physical contact.
Step 3: Recognize that when a pathogen is transmitted via an inanimate object (like a tissue, doorknob, or utensil), this is called fomite transmission, which is a form of indirect contact transmission.
Step 4: Conclude that since the cold virus is transmitted through a contaminated tissue rather than direct person-to-person contact or through the air, the correct classification is indirect contact transmission.
Step 5: Summarize that indirect contact transmission involves the transfer of pathogens via contaminated objects, which fits the scenario of a cold transmitted by a facial tissue.
