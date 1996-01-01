When a disinfectant is used on your work surface in a microbiology laboratory, what is the primary purpose?
A
To reduce the number of microorganisms to a safe level
B
To sterilize the surface by killing all forms of microbial life
C
To promote the growth of beneficial microbes
D
To selectively remove only pathogenic bacteria
1
Understand the definition of a disinfectant: it is a chemical agent used to reduce the number of microorganisms on surfaces to a level considered safe, but it does not necessarily kill all microbial life.
Recognize the difference between disinfection and sterilization: disinfection reduces microbial load, while sterilization aims to kill all forms of microbial life, including spores.
Consider the practical goal of using a disinfectant in a microbiology lab, which is to minimize the risk of contamination and infection by lowering microbial numbers to a safe level.
Eliminate options that do not align with the purpose of disinfectants, such as promoting microbial growth or selectively removing only pathogenic bacteria, since disinfectants are generally broad-spectrum and reduce overall microbial presence.
Conclude that the primary purpose of using a disinfectant on a work surface is to reduce the number of microorganisms to a safe level, ensuring a safer working environment.
