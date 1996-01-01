Which of the following characteristics, structures, or processes is common to both bacteria and viruses?
A
Presence of a peptidoglycan cell wall
B
Ability to undergo genetic mutation
C
Ribosome-mediated protein synthesis
D
Replication by binary fission
Step 1: Understand the basic structural and functional differences between bacteria and viruses. Bacteria are living cells with complex structures, including a cell wall, ribosomes, and the ability to reproduce independently. Viruses are acellular entities that require a host cell to replicate and lack many cellular components.
Step 2: Analyze the option 'Presence of a peptidoglycan cell wall.' Peptidoglycan is a component unique to bacterial cell walls and is not found in viruses, so this characteristic is not common to both.
Step 3: Consider 'Ribosome-mediated protein synthesis.' Bacteria have ribosomes and can synthesize proteins independently. Viruses do not have ribosomes and rely on the host's ribosomes for protein synthesis, so this is not common to both.
Step 4: Evaluate 'Replication by binary fission.' Bacteria reproduce by binary fission, a form of asexual reproduction. Viruses replicate by assembling new viral particles inside host cells, not by binary fission, so this is not common to both.
Step 5: Examine 'Ability to undergo genetic mutation.' Both bacteria and viruses have genetic material (DNA or RNA) that can mutate over time, allowing them to adapt and evolve. This process is common to both organisms.
