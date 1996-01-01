Which of the following is part of a bacterial cell?
A
Chloroplast
B
Nucleus
C
Cell wall
D
Mitochondria
1
Understand the basic structure of a bacterial cell. Bacteria are prokaryotic organisms, meaning they do not have membrane-bound organelles such as a nucleus, mitochondria, or chloroplasts.
Recall that chloroplasts and mitochondria are organelles found in eukaryotic cells, not in bacteria. Chloroplasts are involved in photosynthesis in plants and some protists, while mitochondria are the powerhouse of eukaryotic cells.
Recognize that bacteria have a cell wall, which provides structural support and protection. This cell wall is a key feature distinguishing bacteria from animal cells.
Note that bacteria lack a nucleus; instead, their genetic material is located in a nucleoid region, which is not membrane-bound.
Therefore, among the options given, the cell wall is the correct part of a bacterial cell.
