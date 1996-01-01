Which of the following accurately describes the reservoir 'link' in the chain of infection?
A
It refers to the method by which a pathogen exits the host.
B
It describes the process by which a pathogen causes disease in the host.
C
It is the susceptible individual who can become infected.
D
It is the site or environment where a pathogen normally lives and multiplies.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the 'chain of infection,' which consists of several links that describe how infectious diseases spread. These links include the infectious agent, reservoir, portal of exit, mode of transmission, portal of entry, and susceptible host.
Focus on the 'reservoir' link, which is the natural habitat where a pathogen normally lives, grows, and multiplies. This can be a living organism (like humans, animals) or an environment (like soil or water).
Differentiate the reservoir from other links: the 'portal of exit' is how the pathogen leaves the host, the 'mode of transmission' is how it spreads, and the 'susceptible host' is the individual who can become infected.
Recognize that the reservoir is crucial because it maintains the pathogen in nature and serves as a source from which others can be infected.
Therefore, the correct description of the reservoir link is that it is the site or environment where a pathogen normally lives and multiplies.
