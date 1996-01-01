Production of macules and papules is characteristic of which of the following infectious diseases?
A
Tetanus
B
Tuberculosis
C
Measles (Rubeola)
D
Cholera
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the skin lesions mentioned: macules are flat, discolored spots on the skin, while papules are small, raised bumps.
Recall the clinical features of each disease listed: Tetanus primarily causes muscle spasms, Tuberculosis mainly affects the lungs and can cause granulomas, Cholera causes severe watery diarrhea without skin lesions.
Focus on Measles (Rubeola), which is known for causing a characteristic rash that begins as macules and papules, typically starting on the face and spreading downward.
Recognize that the presence of both macules and papules as skin manifestations is a hallmark of Measles, distinguishing it from the other diseases listed.
Conclude that the production of macules and papules is characteristic of Measles (Rubeola), based on the clinical presentation of the rash.
