Which of the following is NOT a spore-forming pathogen?
A
Bacillus anthracis
B
Clostridium botulinum
C
Clostridium difficile
D
Streptococcus pyogenes
Step 1: Understand what spore-forming pathogens are. Spore-forming bacteria can produce endospores, which are highly resistant structures allowing survival in harsh conditions. This is a key feature of certain genera like Bacillus and Clostridium.
Step 2: Identify the genera of the given bacteria. Bacillus anthracis belongs to the genus Bacillus, Clostridium botulinum and Clostridium difficile belong to the genus Clostridium. Both Bacillus and Clostridium are known for spore formation.
Step 3: Recognize that Streptococcus pyogenes belongs to the genus Streptococcus, which is a group of Gram-positive cocci that do not form spores.
Step 4: Compare the characteristics of Streptococcus pyogenes with the others. Since it does not produce spores, it is the exception among the listed pathogens.
Step 5: Conclude that Streptococcus pyogenes is NOT a spore-forming pathogen, while the others are, based on their genus and known biological properties.
