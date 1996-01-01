Which of the following bacteria are routinely tested for drug susceptibility in clinical laboratories?
A
Bacillus subtilis
B
Nitrosomonas europaea
C
Staphylococcus aureus
D
Rhizobium leguminosarum
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of drug susceptibility testing (DST), which is performed to determine the sensitivity of bacteria to various antibiotics, guiding effective treatment choices.
Step 2: Identify the bacteria commonly associated with human infections that require clinical management, as these are the typical candidates for routine drug susceptibility testing in clinical laboratories.
Step 3: Recognize that Staphylococcus aureus is a common human pathogen known for causing a variety of infections and is frequently tested for antibiotic resistance, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
Step 4: Note that Bacillus subtilis, Nitrosomonas europaea, and Rhizobium leguminosarum are generally environmental or non-pathogenic bacteria and are not routinely tested for drug susceptibility in clinical settings.
Step 5: Conclude that among the options given, Staphylococcus aureus is the bacterium routinely tested for drug susceptibility in clinical laboratories due to its clinical relevance and potential for antibiotic resistance.
