Which of the following antimicrobials is NOT commonly used to treat burns?
Mupirocin
Silver sulfadiazine
Vancomycin
Gentamicin
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about antimicrobials commonly used to treat burns. Burns are prone to infections, so topical or systemic antimicrobials are often applied to prevent or treat these infections.
Step 2: Review the common antimicrobials used in burn treatment. Mupirocin is a topical antibiotic effective against Gram-positive bacteria and is often used for skin infections, including burns.
Step 3: Silver sulfadiazine is a topical antimicrobial widely used in burn care because of its broad-spectrum activity against bacteria and fungi, making it a standard treatment for burn wounds.
Step 4: Gentamicin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic that can be used topically or systemically and is sometimes applied to burns to prevent or treat infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria.
Step 5: Vancomycin, however, is primarily used systemically to treat serious Gram-positive infections, especially those caused by resistant bacteria like MRSA, and is not commonly used topically or as a first-line treatment for burns.
