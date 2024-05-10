21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 17.6a
All of the following are commonly associated with Streptococcus pyogenes EXCEPT:
a. impetigo.
b. cellulitis.
c. scalded skin syndrome.
d. necrotizing fasciitis.
e. strep throat.
