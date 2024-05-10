21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Choose the false statement about HSV-1:
a. Viruses may be transmitted via wrestling mats.
b. Viruses may be transmitted via contact with lesions.
c. Viruses may be transmitted via the saliva of others with the virus.
d. Viruses may reactivate under stress-inducing conditions.
e. Viruses can be easily cured with common antivirals.
