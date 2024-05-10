21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 17.9a
Select the false statement about cutaneous candidiasis:
a. The most common causative species is Candida albicans.
b. Candida albicans can be part of normal microbiota.
c. Usage of antibiotics can increase the chance of cutaneous candidiasis.
d. Changes in pH can permit overgrowth.
e. The causative agents are naturally found as mold filaments.
