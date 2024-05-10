21. Principles of Disease
Bacterial Pathogenesis
Problem 17.7a
Which of the following is not a virulence factor of P. aeruginosa?
a. Protein A
b, Exotoxins
c. Enzymes that damage host tissues
d. Endotoxins
e. Factors that enhance biofilm formation
