All of the following protect the skin and mucous membranes from infection except:
A
Cilia in the respiratory tract
B
Lysozyme in tears and saliva
C
Keratinized epithelial cells
D
High concentration of glucose in sweat
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of physical and chemical barriers in protecting the skin and mucous membranes from infection. These barriers prevent pathogens from entering the body.
Step 2: Identify the protective mechanisms listed: cilia in the respiratory tract help move mucus and trapped pathogens out; lysozyme in tears and saliva breaks down bacterial cell walls; keratinized epithelial cells form a tough, impermeable layer on the skin.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'High concentration of glucose in sweat' and consider whether glucose has any known antimicrobial properties or contributes to barrier defense.
Step 4: Recognize that glucose in sweat does not serve as a protective factor against infection; in fact, high sugar concentrations can sometimes promote microbial growth rather than inhibit it.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not protect against infection, which is the high concentration of glucose in sweat.
