Why is the release of endotoxin into the bloodstream potentially deadly?
A
It causes immediate lysis of all bacteria in the blood.
B
It can trigger a massive inflammatory response leading to septic shock.
C
It inhibits antibody production by B cells.
D
It directly destroys red blood cells, causing anemia.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what endotoxins are: Endotoxins are lipopolysaccharides (LPS) found in the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria. When these bacteria die or multiply, endotoxins can be released into the bloodstream.
Recognize the body's response to endotoxins: The immune system detects endotoxins as harmful molecules, which triggers an immune response. This response involves the release of various signaling molecules called cytokines.
Explore the effect of cytokine release: The massive release of cytokines leads to widespread inflammation throughout the body. This systemic inflammatory response can cause blood vessels to dilate and become more permeable.
Connect inflammation to septic shock: The excessive inflammation can result in a dangerous drop in blood pressure, impaired blood flow to organs, and ultimately multiple organ failure. This condition is known as septic shock.
Summarize why endotoxin release is deadly: Therefore, the release of endotoxin into the bloodstream is potentially deadly because it triggers a massive inflammatory response that can lead to septic shock, rather than directly killing bacteria or blood cells.
