Which of the following is a major component of the innate immune system?
A
Plasma cells
B
Cytotoxic T cells
C
Neutrophils
D
Memory B cells
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between the innate and adaptive immune systems. The innate immune system provides immediate, non-specific defense against pathogens, while the adaptive immune system provides a specific response and memory.
Identify the cell types listed: Plasma cells and Memory B cells are part of the adaptive immune system because they are involved in antibody production and immunological memory.
Cytotoxic T cells are also part of the adaptive immune system; they specifically target infected cells based on antigen recognition.
Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that act as first responders in the innate immune system. They perform phagocytosis and release enzymes to destroy pathogens quickly and non-specifically.
Therefore, the major component of the innate immune system among the options given is Neutrophils, as they provide rapid, non-specific defense without prior exposure to the pathogen.
