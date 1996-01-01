Which of the following correctly lists the major types of granulocytic leukocytes in order of their abundance in peripheral blood?
A
Eosinophils, basophils, neutrophils
B
Eosinophils, neutrophils, basophils
C
Basophils, neutrophils, eosinophils
D
Neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils
1
Step 1: Understand that granulocytic leukocytes, also known as granulocytes, are a category of white blood cells characterized by the presence of granules in their cytoplasm. The major types include neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.
Step 2: Recall that the relative abundance of these granulocytes in peripheral blood is an important physiological parameter and is typically measured as a percentage of total white blood cells.
Step 3: Know the typical order of abundance in peripheral blood: neutrophils are the most abundant granulocytes, followed by eosinophils, and then basophils, which are the least abundant.
Step 4: Compare the given options to this known order. The correct sequence should start with neutrophils, then eosinophils, and finally basophils.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct listing of granulocytic leukocytes by abundance in peripheral blood is: neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils.
