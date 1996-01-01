Which type of granulocyte specializes in killing virus-infected cells?
A
Basophil
B
Eosinophil
C
None; granulocytes do not specialize in killing virus-infected cells
D
Neutrophil
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of granulocytes. Granulocytes are a category of white blood cells characterized by the presence of granules in their cytoplasm. The main types are neutrophils, eosinophils, and basophils.
Step 2: Review the primary functions of each granulocyte type. Neutrophils mainly target bacteria and fungi, eosinophils are involved in combating parasitic infections and allergic responses, and basophils play a role in inflammatory reactions and release histamine.
Step 3: Recognize that killing virus-infected cells is typically the role of lymphocytes, specifically cytotoxic T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, which are not granulocytes but agranulocytes.
Step 4: Conclude that none of the granulocytes specialize in killing virus-infected cells, as this function is carried out by other immune cells outside the granulocyte category.
Step 5: Therefore, the correct understanding is that granulocytes do not specialize in killing virus-infected cells, which aligns with the provided answer.
