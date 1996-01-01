Neisseria meningitidis escapes immune detection by which of the following mechanisms?
A
Secretion of exotoxins
B
Formation of endospores
C
Production of a polysaccharide capsule
D
Expression of flagella
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of immune evasion mechanisms in bacteria, which help pathogens avoid detection and destruction by the host's immune system.
Review the options given: secretion of exotoxins, formation of endospores, production of a polysaccharide capsule, and expression of flagella, and consider which are typical immune evasion strategies.
Recall that Neisseria meningitidis is known for producing a polysaccharide capsule, which acts as a physical barrier preventing phagocytosis by immune cells, thus helping it evade immune detection.
Recognize that secretion of exotoxins is more related to causing damage rather than immune evasion, formation of endospores is a survival mechanism in some bacteria but not characteristic of Neisseria meningitidis, and expression of flagella is related to motility, not immune evasion.
Conclude that the production of a polysaccharide capsule is the primary mechanism by which Neisseria meningitidis escapes immune detection.
